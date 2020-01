The Nelson County Sheriff's office is investigating a case that left a man with a gunshot wound.

Deputies responded to complaints of shots fired on Hunting Lodge Road in Shipman.

Once deputies arrived, they secured the scene and had the man taken to a local hospital.

The Nelson County Sheriff's Department and the Virginia State Police are working together on this investigation and say that there is no threat to the public.

