Nelson County road closure planned for end of the month

Route 602 in Nelson County will be closing as crews work on a railroad crossing.

Route 602 (Howardsville Road) will be closed between Route 626, Cabell Road and the James River Bridge near the Buckingham and Albemarle County lines, the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The closure is scheduled for March 24 through to March 27.

Signs and other traffic control devices will alert drivers about the closure and other routes are available.

The railroad crossing work will be performed by CSX Railroad

