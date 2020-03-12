Nelson Memorial Library branch manager sees five-year dream almost complete

Closed now, but open soon.

"This has been a dream of mine since the day I was interviewed," said Susan Huffman, Nelson Memorial Library branch manager.

The Nelson Memorial Library's expansion project got started last year, but will see completion by summertime.

It's what will go inside the walls of the library that has Huffman buzzing.

"I was interviewed five years ago to come to this job and one of the questions I that asked the interview panel was when are we gonna expand Nelson Memorial Library? And they said well, that'll be something you can work on," said Huffman.

With renovations set to be done in June, a whole list of new things will come to the library.

STEM items for students will be available, numerous volumes of books will be brought in, and even 12 brand new computers will be installed.

A $10,000 check from Appalachian Power makes those new Dell computers possible.

"Appalachian Power Company stepped up right away and gave us $10,800 to take care all of the computers in the computer lab. They were most generous, right from the get-go," said Huffman.

And for Pamela Roland-Engel, getting donations will fill the expanded space.

$22,000 more, and they'll get a $100,000 grant.

"It's important that we meet this goal of $22,000 more and the goal totally of $500,000 because that's the money we'll use to stock the shelves with books, computers, the business center, all the things that will ultimately continue to serve the Nelson County community," said Roland-Engel, Grow Nelson Library chair.

As June draws closer, Huffman is excited to see her five-year dream turn into a reality.

"The first day we saw the truck move in, how excited we were that this was gonna get underway and that a dream had been fulfilled," said Huffman.

