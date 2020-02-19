New Colonial Elementary School construction 20 percent complete

Students waiting for Botetourt County's newest school will have to wait a little longer. Construction for Colonial Elementary school is well under way, but bad weather has delayed the progress.

Joining us for an update at Colonial Elementary's construction site, were district leaders looking in on plans for the new school, including Superintendent Dr. Lisa Chen and School Board member Anna Weddle, along with the daughter of the couple who sold the land to the Economic Development Authority.

The project manager says they're 20 percent done. They'd be further along were it not for bad weather.

"Every day that it rains it makes it harder for us to get things done," said Project Manager Jim Whitten. "...As you can see, there's a lot of mud out there."

He said Wednesday that the gym is mostly done, and much progress has been made on the first set of classrooms. So far, he says they're staying within budget.

But prep work extends beyond this construction site.

At Colonial Elementary School, students and teachers are testing furniture that could be added to the new school.

But how much money will be available for furniture, fixtures and electronics is still up in the air.

Meanwhile, Principal Tammy Riggs is working to figure out how Colonial will operate in their new home. While waiting for progress, she and staff are working to make the best of a mid-year move.

"I'm not quite sure to be quite honest with you," Riggs said. :We are in the process now of establishing a comprehensive list of everything that has to be in place, trained for and prepared by that January date to open school, quality and effectively get school going."

Part of that prep includes grassroots work by the community to add things they'd like to the new school. Their student leadership group has already raised $1,000 for a pottery kiln, and plans are in the works for a playground.

The school will hold a meeting this Sunday at 4 p.m. for parents to make plans and answer questions. So far, no word yet on what's planned for the future of the current school once they move out.

