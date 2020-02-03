New EnVision Center slated to take over former Melrose Library

A new program aimed at helping people in Roanoke City will soon be housed in a familiar space.

The EnVision program will likely operate inside the former Melrose Library within the year. The agreement between program leaders and the City was approved January 21 by Roanoke City Council.

The program, currently located in the Villages at Lincoln, is sponsored by Housing and Urban Development. It offers financial literacy classes, jobs training, computers and a variety of other resources.

Crystal Hall, Director of Community Support Services within the Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority said Monday that striking up a deal with the city for the library space will open up opportunities for people in and outside public housing.

"The space is more accessible," she said. "I think folks will know it's here because you can actually see it from the road and it actually is a bigger space, we'll be able to do more things with it. We'll be able to have more partners on-site."

Roanoke is one of 18 cities nationwide to host this new program. They recently kicked off a Pharmacy Tech

class, first 14-week class the EnVison Center is offering.

