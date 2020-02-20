New "Fit and Strong" program underway

A new program has been introduced to help the health and wellness of seniors in our area.

Participants warm up at one of the program's classes. WDBJ7 photo.

The "Fit and Strong" program is now underway in Lynchburg.

The purpose of the program is to aid seniors who have osteo-arthritis to help them build strength, balance, endurance and flexibility.

The class meets twice a week for 12 weeks.

Coordinators say that the benefits of the program are already being felt.

"And we've already had people telling us that they do feel stronger, that they have less pain, that they are able to walk better and climb stairs better," said Tamara Reynolds, Lynchburg Parks and Recreation Volunteer Coordinator.

This is a nationwide program, but it's the first for Lynchburg.

Reynolds says the license for the program runs through the next four years.

