New Lexington shop adds Giving Shelf

When David Jimenez decided to move his business into downtown Lexington, he saw an opportunity.

“There’s no garden shop in Lexington right now," Jimenez said. "You’ve got to go to like Lowe’s to pick anything up, and to get statuary, you’ve got to drive pretty far to get it.”

So he’s stocked Chelsea Garden Inside Out with everything from seeds to garden furniture.

“You know, unique items. This is a perfect example, my watering cans here," Jimenez said, pointing at a nearby shelf. "These are all hand-made.”

And up by the cash register, a special area: The Giving Shelf.

“Every month, I’m going to have a different non-profit, so I’ll do twelve each year," he explained. "And at the end of that month, whatever the amount is of the items that sell on the shelf that month, twenty percent I will donate back to that non-profit.”

In a store where he has emphasized selling environment-friendly and locally produced products, it’s something he feels is important.

Jimenez said, “I do want to give back a little. I’ve been successful, and happy, and I’m very blessed. Being downtown would be a good place to do this, and there’s some great non-profits.”

A little something special in a shop full of special things.

“I think it’s going to be nice. I’m excited about it.”

The store opens for business Sunday.

