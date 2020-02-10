New Pinnacle building in Roanoke set to open in March

Crews are putting the finishing touches on the new Pinnacle building in downtown Roanoke.

The office spaces on the second and third floors are nearly ready for employees to move in.

The bottom floor, which will house bank tellers and the bank’s lobby, still has some work to be done before it can welcome in customers.

Pinnacle said their new location on the corner of Campbell Ave and Williamson Road helps make their business more visible to people traveling into town.

"We felt like visibility was important. We felt like getting the Pinnacle name out front while you're passing by 581 as you're coming into downtown, that was critical for us," Pinnacle Area Manager Jonathan Richardson said.

Some of the banks’ employees will move from their location on Church Ave and into the new offices this month, but the building isn’t officially set to open until March 16.

