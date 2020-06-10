New River Community College evaluates options for reopening Fall 2020

Wednesday night the New River Valley Public Health Task Force is holding its 6th and final virtual town hall meeting.

The June 10 meeting will focus on higher education and how NRV colleges and universities are preparing to handle classes in the fall.

At New River Community College, everything shifted when they closed the campus. College president, Dr. Pat Huber, said their focus is on the health, safety and academic integrity of their school and its students.

"So how we move forward with that while also keeping totally focused on our mission, which is to provide opportunities to everyone, to improve their skills so that lives and communities are strengthened," Huber said. "And that's how we move forward."

She said the community college has been paying close attention to what other campuses are doing in the fall. They'll have a plan in place by the end of the month.

However, she already knows it won't go back to normal and that there's no way they'll be able to fully reopen in August.

"There's still a lot of unanswered questions about what fall is going to be," Huber said. "We're still waiting on some guidance from state, both from the governor's office and from the chancellor's office, but we've been looking at lots of scenarios and we hope that within the next couple of weeks we'll really have a formal plan in place."

The community college has to submit a re-opening plan by June 30.

NRCC, Virginia Tech and Redford University will all be a part of the task force town hall at 6 p.m. They encourage people to submit their questions ahead of time.

