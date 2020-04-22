New River Health District confirms first death associated with COVID-19

The Virginia Department of Health’s New River Health District has announced a resident of the district, who was ill with COVID-19, has died.

“We regret to announce that we have experienced our first local COVID-19-related fatality,” said Noelle Bissell, M.D., director of the New River Health District. “On behalf of all of us at VDH, I extend sincere condolences to this person’s family.”

The person's name and specific location have not been released; nor has word of whether COVID-19 caused the death.

“Unfortunately, we’ve learned that those over 65 and those with underlying health conditions are at greater risk of serious complications from COVID-19,” said Dr. Bissell. “Everyone, especially at-risk individuals, are strongly advised to take steps to minimize contact with others who are ill, practice social distancing and stay at home as much as possible.”

The New River Health District is comprised of the counties of Floyd, Giles, Montgomery, Pulaski and the City of Radford.

The New River Valley Public Health Task Force will again hold a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site Friday, April 24 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Blacksburg High School. The site is closed to the public.

Only people with letters of authorization from the Virginia Department of Health’s New River Health District will be allowed access to the site, and only by appointment, to receive appropriate testing, assessment and referral services.

“Testing is important epidemiologically and helps us determine the prevalence of disease in our community,” said Noelle Bissell, M.D., director of the New River Health District, “but because capacity is limited we screen for those at highest risk. As we continue to test, we expect to have more positive cases.”

