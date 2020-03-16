New River Health District creates coronavirus hotline

The New River Health District is opening a public health hotline to help answer the community’s questions surrounding COVID-19.

The hotline is staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is accessible at 540-267-8240.

“Residents should understand that testing for COVID-19 and other illnesses is a specific medical procedure that must be ordered by a medical professional,” New River Health District Director Dr. Noelle Bissell said. “Testing capacity is limited so we want to make sure we use those resources for people with conditions that match the test’s intended use.”

A majority of people will be sick with another type of respiratory illness rather than the coronavirus, Bissell said.

The hotline is meant to help prevent people from rushing to the emergency room and screen patients to determine if they need an additional check-up or test.

The hotline will provide information about local and statewide conditions, coronavirus symptoms, who should be tested, how testing is completed, and how to minimize exposure.

