New River Valley Women’s Resource Center sees uptick in calls

Coronavirus cases in Virginia have grown to a total of 11, 594 as of Friday morning. About 600 new cases were confirmed, but fewer than on Thursday.

As those numbers rise, many people who are home right now are facing tension, even abuse and violence. According to officials in Radford, domestic violence cases have gone up significantly.

“Women’s Resource Center, are you safe?”

It’s the question everyone is asked when they call the Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley. Executive Director Laura Beth Weaver said they’re seeing a 30 percent higher call volume since March, especially now with the governor’s stay-at-home order.

“Isolation is an abuser’s best friend,” Weaver said. “When you have the overlay of the pandemic and the overlay of actual isolation then we know that people are at risk for violence.”

A crime recently brought to attention in this community just this week. Andrew Byrd was charged with strangulation, assault and abduction of a woman. Her two-year-old daughter’s death is also being investigated.

“I think it’s tragic any time a life is lost, especially a child’s life,” Weaver said. “You are not alone. The stay at home order does not apply to people who are trying to leave their homes because they’re afraid or because they’re unsafe in their homes.”

The Women’s Resource Center wants you to know they’re here for men, women and children looking to escape from an abusive home.

“How people navigate that and survive that is not what we’re here to judge, we’re here to walk with folks toward safety and healing,” Weaver said.

Even if you don’t live in the New River Valley, you’re encouraged to call their hotline or chat with them on their website. The center will help you connect with the right people to get you out of a situation no one should have to face.

Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley Hotline: 540-639-1123

https://www.wrcnrv.org/contact-us/

TAP Domestic Abuse Hotline: 540-580-0775

Sexual Assault Response & Awareness (SARA) Hotline: 540-981-9352

