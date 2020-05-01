New River Valley holds "Community Conversation" answering questions from public

Virginia Tech has played a major role in our region's COVID-19 response, and as the university faces tough decisions, those impacts are felt across the New River Valley. Friday, people had a chance to listen in as leaders talked about ways to move forward.

It's a question that is top of mind for Virginia Tech students, parents and faculty, what will campus look like come this Fall semester?

"It's a quiet May first, it's a little strange."

During a virtual "community conversation", President Tim Sands gave an update to the public, as well as Montgomery County leadership, on what that decision-making process looks like. He said the university has formed several groups to help make a decision.

"We'd love to be all in-person, but we don't think that it's going to be possible to be like it was last fall. We are certainly going to have some public health guidelines to restrict occupation of buildings, will require a certain degree of distancing," said Sands.

Whatever Tech decides is guaranteed to have a ripple effect.

"These are uncharted waters."

Blacksburg Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith says the university generates 75% of jobs in the NRV, and 2/3 of the Blacksburg population. That also includes a big boost from Tech football, which brings in more than $69 million a year, according to one study. As they work to overcome an economic downturn, Virginia Tech leaders say they are optimistic, because they entered the pandemic with strong numbers.

"So much so that for the current year, Virginia Tech was able to not have a tuition increase for resident undergraduate students, so that strength certainly speaks volumes to our ability to naviagate this rough patch," said Dwayne Pinkney, Senior Vice President of Virginia Tech and Chief Business Officer.

President Sands expects a final decision to be made on the upcoming year by June 8.

