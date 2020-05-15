New Roanoke breakfast spot working with ordering, delivery apps to survive

It's been hard for businesses to stay open during the pandemic.

It's been an entirely different kind of struggle for brand new businesses.

Crumbles in downtown Roanoke had been open one week before the effects of the Coronavirus took hold. Offering biscuits, coffees, pies and cinnamon buns, owner Ruben Liendo said Friday they turned to phone apps for orders and delivery sooner than they would have without the crisis.

Overall, he's glad they've been able to survive.

Not only that, but he's enjoyed establishing relationships with new and returning customers.

"The fact that they're coming here and they get their breakfast before they start their work. I think that's, I think that's the point that we're trying to do, right?" Liendo said. "You know, Crumbles is a way to start your day with a good breakfast and put a smile on everybody's face."

Liendo said they do have seating available that they'd love for people to take advantage of. But he says they'll continue to work with DoorDash and Grub hub to meet customers in the way they feel most comfortable.

