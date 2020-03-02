Virginia labs begin own testing of potential coronavirus patients to see quicker results

Two suspected cases of coronavirus were tested this past weekend by Virginia's public health and environmental laboratory. Both produced negative results.

According to Virginia's Department of General Services, all suspected cases of coronavirus had their samples sent to the CDC for testing which could lead to a result waiting period of a week. The testing that now will be done at the Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services (DCLS) would take just hours.

Anyone identified by the Virginia Department of Health as a Person Under Investigation (PUI) can have samples tested by the DCLS. These people meet both the clinical, and epidemiologic, criteria for the coronavirus.

Virginia has sent samples of 11 people to the CDC for testing, all coming back negative. The Virginia Department of Health reports patients who are residents of the state at http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/.

There is currently no vaccine against the COVID-19 coronavirus, and no medications verified to treat it.

