New art installations brighten up Radford

In Radford, city officials are working to brighten people’s days.

All week, they have been installing more than 50 art sculptures across the city. They are pieces that were once in New York’s Rockefeller Center.

The art was made by Dorothy Gillespie, a Roanoke native and Radford University professor who was instrumental in helping the university collect artwork.

The sculptures have been strategically placed in high trafficked areas of the city for everyone to enjoy.

“We were trying to bring the art to the most amount of people so everyone gets to appreciate it and enjoy it while it’s on loan here so we’ve really been thoughtful about placing it around the community,” said director of tourism Deb Cooney.

Cooney said RU’s College of Visual and Performing Arts has been instrumental in launching the city’s art campaign.

The vibrant art sculptures are on loan to the city until June.

