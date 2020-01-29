New chimes exhibit coming to downtown Roanoke

It's a distinguished sound, no matter how loud, or how soft.

"We were trying to find something that could be interacted with but also work while it's passive," said Jaime Clark with Downtown Roanoke.

By Friday, Market Square will have a new interactive art exhibit. It's called "Chimes."

"This is the first interactive art exhibit that I'm aware of in Market Square," Clark said.

Right now, set up is in full swing.

There's wire, and a lot of it, wood, and speakers. It may look like chaos now, but in some regards, that's the point.

"And when the chimes are touched or the wind blows, random chaotic sound will kind of come out from the various light poles. Every time you touch it it will be different," said Clark.

The idea of the unknown has spiked curiosity from just about every onlooker.

"Yeah I'm excited! I love to come back here because I have wonderful warm memories here!" said Betty Davis.

"A lot of people are like, 'You're going to the market? Why? Well, all of my memories are stored here," Davis added.

At 78, Davis remembers the market differently.

But the different, the new, even the unpredictable chaos that will ensue from the exhibit intentionally, that's what brings people together.

That's why downtown Roanoke wanted this exhibit.

"You know it's appropriate for all ages to come down here, and we encourage people to touch it and interact with it and hopefully it draws some inspiration and some excitement and I think it's going to look really cool," said Clark.

The exhibit officially opens Friday, January 31. It runs until February 29th and is free.

