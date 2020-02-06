New collaborative spaces open in Christiansburg

The Town of Christiansburg is celebrating the grand opening of new collaborative spaces downtown.

On Wednesday, a ribbon cutting was held at the Great Road on Main. Three new spaces have opened up in the former Baptist church, a place that sat empty for more than five years.

“It’s really putting into practice what we’ve been saying we want to have happen in downtown,” President Justin Sanders of Downtown Christiansburg, Inc. said. “Sometimes what we see in small towns is we have various organizations that are doing similar things and we’re duplicating our efforts and we’re competing for the same resources. By collaborating and working together we can share the best tips of the trade.”

Sanders said he is excited to finally have a space for the non-profit. It is rather large with many different tables and types seating for all sorts of meetings. The room also has no doors.

“There’s going to be a lot of creativity going on under this roof and I think it’s going to inspire the other people that are here to do more and maybe take a bigger bite out of the problems that are facing our community,” Sanders said.

This moment also marks the opening of the Museum Market on Main, featuring a small exhibit and selling gifts created by local artists. It is an off-chute of the Montgomery Museum of Art and History.

The Christiansburg location of the Montgomery County VA Regional Tourism Office is also relocating to The Great Road on Main.

“If non-profit organizations and for-profit working together with civic work and with town, county, governments, if we work together, we can be successful,” said Mike Larkin of The Great Road on Main.

A lot of the project involved thinking outside the box. They had to remove several walls and often look up to find some of the hidden features.

“A lot of what you see now was discovery as we were moving along,” Larkin said, referring to the hidden cathedral ceiling they unveiled.

“We’re honoring the history of this space, but we’re using really creative approaches for its future,” said Sanders. “Nine times out of 10 the solution that works best is the adaptive reuse approach of taking an old building and breathing new life into it and making it work for the 21st century.”

There is still so much more to come to this space. There are still many rooms waiting to be brought back to life.

The plan is to add catering and a coffee shop soon, with a pocket park to open later this spring. Larkin also is encouraging entrepreneurs to maximize their potential using the space available.

