New date set for Roanoke James Taylor/Jackson Browne show

Singer James Taylor has rescheduled his US tour with Jackson Browne; the tour had been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The new Roanoke date for the show is June 23, 2021 at the Berglund Center. The duo was originally scheduled to perform at the Berglund Center June 23, 2020.

Taylor issued the following statement:

"Disappointing as it is to have to reschedule these shows, our first tour together, Jackson and I look forward with intense excitement to next spring when, hopefully, we’ll finally get to set this thing in motion. We were hoping to reschedule the tour a bit sooner but the experts we consulted have advised waiting for a full year. We thank you all for your patience and understanding and are really encouraged by the majority of you who are holding onto your tickets. We WILL honor them."

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for all new dates and fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets. If you have questions, you're asked to contact your point of purchase directly.

