New loan fund aids small businesses in Virginia

A northern Virginia entrepreneur has launched a loan fund to help small businesses that are struggling in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pete Snyder and his wife Burson provided the initial funding for the Virginia 30 Day Fund, and they have raised close to $400,000.

So far the fund has provided forgivable loans of up to $3,000 to more than 65 businesses. More than 1000 small businesses have applied.

"This touches every corner of our Commonwealth," Snyder told WDBJ7 in an interview Thursday afternoon. "We're seeing a whole lot of applications come in from the New River Valley and from Roanoke, everything from dog walkers to service stations to dentists."

Snyder ran for Lieutenant Governor in 2013, but failed to win the Republican nomination. There is speculation he might run for Governor in 2021.

Snyder said the Virginia 30 Day Fund was not motivated by politics, and he has highlighted significant contributions from at least two Democrats in the Virginia General Assembly.

"There's a time for politics," Snyder said, "but it certainly isn't right now, while we have Virginians hurting."

