New hazing lawsuit filed against Virginia Tech

A new lawsuit connected to an alleged blood pinning incident at Virginia Tech has been filed against the university.

In the suit, Christopher Dana claims the university and Corps of Cadet officials fabricated an e-mail chain to make it appear that the original hazing complaint came from a Virginia Tech administrator.

He claims they also removed evidence from a file used for a student conduct hearing.

The suit claims Dana, who was a senior, and others were found guilty, and suspended through the Spring semester in 2020 as a result of that conduct hearing.

The ordeal could cost Dana his Army career.

Dana is requesting money in damages, and that the university's decision be reversed. Read the full complaint on the PDF attached to this story.

