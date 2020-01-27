New hotels slated to host visitors in downtown Roanoke

People wanting to visit the Star City could soon have a few more places to lay their heads at night. Several new hotels are in the works for downtown Roanoke. City leaders say developers are lobbying for the opportunity to build and redevelop

"After the post-recessionary period, downtowns are starting to see a renaissance and revitlization," said Roanoke City's Director of Economic Development, Rob Ledger. "Roanoke's no different."

Ledger said Monday that a few hotel projects are in the works. They include a 54-room boutique hotel under renovation at the corner of Salem and Jefferson Ave, inside the old Liberty Trust Building. Next month, the developers will extend their bid for an agreement in a public hearing. The agreement includes 45 unreserved spaces in the Center in the Square garage.

While it's still in the research phase, the other proposed hotel is coming to the corner of Church Avenue, where a large parking lot now sits. And if all goes according to plan, developers will be bringing a Mariott with 150 rooms and about 500 parking spaces open to the public.

"I think having that space available for people to come visit would be great and it would be great traffic-wise for us because it would be right next door," said Crystal McBroom, Owner of the La Di Da boutique at the corner of Market Street and Church Avenue.

McBroom says business to her boutique was booming once the Hampton Inn moved in and she welcomes the additional hotel. But there's one particular issue on her mind.

"My biggest concern is parking," she said. "That is the number one complaint that I get from people who come downtown."

But Ledger says downtown can accommodate parking during construction and said overall, Roanoke is ready to take in more travelers.

"Because we have so much activity in the hotel industry," he said. "The end is not in sight yet for business travelers and tourists and conventioneers who want to work here in Roanoke and want to recreate here in Roanoke."

Last week City Council voted to extend the feasibility study for the Mariott Hotel, which would be brought forth by the same developers who brought the Hampton Inn just across the street. This is the fourth time they've extended the study. It now will conclude at the end of March. From there, developers and the city and the owners of a portion of the property will begin the closing and approval process.

If all goes according to plan, they hope to open the Mariott and garage by the end of 2021.

The boutique hotel on Jefferson Avenue is slated to open by the end of this year.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.