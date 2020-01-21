33 jobs coming from logistics operation announced for Pulaski County

33 jobs are expected to be created with The Patton Logistics Group investing $12 million to establish a logistics and warehousing operation in the New River Valley Commerce Park in Pulaski County.

According to a release from Governor Ralph Northam's office, Patton provides "integrated supply chain solutions for clients throughout the United States and Canada." The facility will also be a hub for motor carrier freight services to reach clients in the eastern United States.

Virginia competed with North Carolina for the project.

“The Patton Logistics Group is a significant addition to Pulaski County’s New River Valley Commerce Park,” said Governor Northam. “This project will bring 33 new jobs and strengthen Virginia’s supply chain management sector. We are confident that the region’s top-notch workforce and access to expanding markets along I-81 and I-77 will help the company serve its growing client list.”

The Patton Logistics Group is made of three organizations employing 560 people throughout the United States. Watsontown Trucking Company is a family-owned and -operated motor carrier, operating a fleet of 400 trucks and 1,150 trailers with a workforce of 475. Patton Logistics, LLC is an affiliate of Watsontown to provide transportation brokerage and third-party logistics services for its expanding customer base. Patton Warehousing, LLC manages 1.6 million square feet of warehouse space in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New Jersey.

“Virginia’s unparalleled transportation infrastructure and access to domestic and global markets continue to attract high-caliber retail supply chain companies like The Patton Logistics Group,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “With interstate access and a cross-dock terminal located nearby, Pulaski County’s proximity to population clusters and easily navigable logistics options played a role in the company’s decision to expand its operations in Virginia. The New River Valley location will enable Patton Logistics to serve major nearby clients and grow its presence in Eastern United States markets, and we thank Patton for its significant investment.”

“Over the past several years we have developed a motor carrier transportation and logistics presence in Southwest Virginia and throughout the Southeastern United States,” said Steve Patton, President of Watsontown Trucking Company and Patton Warehousing and Logistics, LLC. “We chose to further expand in Dublin, Virginia, for several reasons: first, this location provides access to a superior workforce that is dedicated to help us develop a reliable logistics system for our clients. Also, the close proximity to the interstate highway system gives us the ability to provide daily service to population centers in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Tennessee. Finally, Southwest Virginia is home to two of our largest clients and having a location near them will only enhance our ability to serve their logistics needs in the future.”

The governor's office says the Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Pulaski County, Virginia’s First Regional Industrial Facility Authority and Onward New River Valley to secure this project. Governor Northam approved a $150,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to help Pulaski County with the project. Patton Logistics is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

“Our economic development team worked hard to compete for and secure Patton Logistics’ site location decision, and we are delighted to welcome them as the newest member of our business community,” said Chair of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors Joseph Guthrie. “Even better, since they are a highly capable 3PL resource, they will further support Pulaski County’s diverse advanced manufacturing sector. This announcement is a great way to begin 2020 as it continues the success the county has had recently in economic development, bringing Pulaski County’s new capital investment totals to nearly $475 million and more than 1,460 new jobs created in the past three years.”

“VFRIFA is excited to welcome Patton Logistics Group as the latest business to locate in the 1,000-acre NRV Commerce Park,” said VFRIFA Board Chair Mary Biggs. “This amazing project would not have been possible without the support from the 11 localities that make up VFRIFA: the counties of Bland, Craig, Giles, Montgomery, Pulaski, and Roanoke; cities of Radford and Roanoke; and the towns of Dublin, Pearisburg, and Pulaski. In addition, financial assistance from the Virginia Small Business Financing Authority and an ARC Grant administered by Virginia DHCD helped make this project a reality.”

“It’s good to see Pulaski County beginning a new decade with a continued growing economy,” said Delegate Nick Rush. “The addition of Patton Logistics will provide a double benefit to the New River Valley with expanded commerce and capital. We look forward to welcoming the Group to Southwest Virginia with our strong support and best wishes for success.”

