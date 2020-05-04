New mural adds a pop of color to Southeast Roanoke

There is a bright new pop of color in Southeast Roanoke.

Over the weekend, neighbors teamed up with a local artist to bring a little love to the corner of 13th Street and Jamison Avenue.

The idea of painting this wall of the Presbyterian Community Center has been in the works for a while, but organizers said now was the best time to bring a bit of positivity to the neighborhood.

“I think the more we can do to highlight these kind of projects and shine that positive light out and draw that positive attention to southeast is good,” Sunni Purviance said.

Purviance lives in the neighborhood and helped coordinate the efforts to get the mural up.

She had contacted artist Maggie Perrin-Key to come up with design and get the paint up on the wall.

“I think it brightens people’s days and gives them a personal connection to a place, like ‘oh ya the place with the hearts,’ instead of being like ‘I don’t know Jamison,’” Perrin-Key said.

It took about 15 hours to complete the mural and now it’s offering a colorful welcome into the city.

