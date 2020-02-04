New online platform encourages teachers to share, collaborate

Virginia teachers have access to a new platform that’s encouraging creativity and collaboration.

The Department of Education launched #GoOpenVA in January to give teachers a new set of resources.

At Cloverdale Elementary School, students are already learning social studies, spelling and more through unique activities.

“There’s no textbook,” Library Teacher Mary Boardwine said. “And you can’t have a textbook for individualized instruction, because children learn differently and we have to teach children differently.”

Developing a series of creative activities can be time-consuming for teachers on their own. The new initiative hopes to ease some of that burden for educators.

“You know when you are spending four hours a day trying to create lesson plans that are going to set the world on fire, you’re worn out, you don’t have time to set the world on fire,” Boardwine said. “But having these ready-made lesson plans are just incredible.”

#GoOpenVA will help teachers share lesson plans and content, and find new ideas to try in their own classrooms.

“They will be able to plug-in what they are looking for, their grade level and multiple resources will pop up in that search engine,” Cloverdale Elementary School Principal Jessica Martin said.

The state hopes the site will encourage deeper learning among students.

“It really is great to be able to see what other places are doing across the state, but also we are doing great things here,” Botetourt County Public Schools Technology Director Beth Allen said.

VDOE is encouraging school districts to add content to the site by offering $10,000 competitive grants for up to 10 school divisions.

That money can be used to support teachers as they create and adapt more educational resources to the online platform.

Botetourt County will upload its own lesson plans to showcase the creativity in its schools and apply for the grant opportunity.

