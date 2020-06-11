New owners taking over popular SML restaurant

Waller’s, one of Smith Mountain Lake’s most popular waterfront restaurants for nearly a decade, has new owners.

Ryan Walters and Jaclyn Westfall purchased the restaurant on June 5, said Waller Perrow, who opened the scenic eatery at Crystal Shores Marina in 2011 and grew it into a family-friendly spot for casual dining with indoor and outdoor seating, live music and fun and games for kids of all ages.

“Ryan and Jaclyn are hard working, eager and energetic,” Perrow said. “I’m thrilled to pass the torch on to them because I’m confident in their abilities to continue the restaurant’s mission, core values and philanthropic dedication to the community.”

Walters and Westfall, who have worked on the Waller’s management team for a number of years, plan to rename the restaurant Drifter’s and have a target opening date of June 20.

“We want to assure everyone that the only thing changing is the name,” Westfall said. “We will still have the same standards, same quality of food, and same culture that has made Waller’s so incredibly popular with locals and tourists.”

Walters added, “Jaclyn and I have been pursuing this for quite some time now, and could not feel more privileged to have the opportunity to take on this restaurant and continue the legacy Waller has built here.”

Perrow, who assumed ownership and management of Mariners Landing in May with development partner Tom Branch, said he still plans to man the grill at Drifter’s on occasion.

“It just wouldn’t feel like summer without it!” he said.