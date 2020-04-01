Pittsylvania County's new pet pantry receives large donation of supplies

The Pittsylvania Pet Center’s new drive-thru pet pantry opened less than a week ago and already they’ve both given and received major support.

When the pet center opened its drive-thru pet pantry on March 26, its staff handed out over 600 pounds of pet food in a three-hour period.

The pet pantry’s success did not go unnoticed. GreaterGood.org, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization reached out to see how they could help.

Wednesday, the organization delivered 26 pallets of pet supplies to the center for distribution through the pantry, as well as to other shelters and rescue agencies in the region.

“GreaterGood.org has been a great friend to Pittsylvania County and we can’t thank them enough for their support,” said pet center director James McLaughlin. “These supplies will help our citizens, their pets and numerous organizations throughout our region. We are all in this together and the Pet Center is honored to do its part.”

The center is closed to the public, but the pet pantry will be open every Thursday from 1 to 4 p.m. and is open to all Pittsylvania County and Danville residents.

Any regional shelters or rescue agencies needing pet supplies can contact the Pet Center, located at 11880 U.S. Highway 29 in Chatham, at 434-432-1989 or email james.mclaughlin@pittgov.org. Any local senior citizens in need of pet food but unable to venture out can also contact the Pet Center via phone or email to make arrangements for food to be delivered.

