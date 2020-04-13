New podcast highlights downtown Blacksburg businesses

There’s a brand new podcast in Blacksburg that launched this week highlighting the town’s businesses.

WDBJ7 photo

Downtown Pulse was released Thursday as a resource for the community to learn about how businesses have pivoted their methods to make ends meet during this uncertain time.

Host and Executive Director at Downtown Blacksburg, Inc. Casey Jenkins said he wanted this to be a tool for the community and a place to hear how folks are experiencing even the smallest win during COVID-19.

“What I want to do as the host is to give them that platform to describe any and everything that they would like the public or their customer base to know about,” Jenkins said.

This week focused on the Farmer’s Market and changes they’ve had to overcome since they are not considered essential like a grocery store.

You can expect next week to hear from New River Art & Fiber that recently opened its doors to customers just before the coronavirus outbreak.

Jenkins said once the storm clears and there is no more health crisis, he hopes to adapt the podcast into addressing downtown issues in general and anything that might be a concern to merchants at the time.

You can listen to the first episode here: https://www.buzzsprout.com/992902/3294841?fbclid=IwAR1ffSbl9S54Z7_9XH5HS_OFqilhL39Nd5w3gkj_eAW53Yw0soBCnhZXRc4.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.