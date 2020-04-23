New round of COVID-19 relief to help Virginia businesses

The U.S, House of Representatives has passed a new round of COVID-19 relief that should help businesses struggling to survive, but how far the funding will go is hard to predict.

The first round of the Paycheck Protection Program provided $9 billion in loans to 40,000 Virginia businesses, but many others were left out.

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine said he hopes $370 billion in additional funding will help more small businesses get the resources they need.

"We will reopen the application process, the SBA will, with the additional $370 billion and we'll see how far it goes," Kaine told reporters on Thursday, "but we are in somewhat uncharted territory, because there is still a whole lot about coronavirus we don't know."

Ultimately, Kaine said the virus will dictate whether or not additional relief is needed.

