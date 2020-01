A union official confirms some Norfolk Southern employees were furloughed Monday morning, but no number has been released.

The furloughs came at the East End Shops and at Shaffers Crossing for employees in “various crafts.”

The furloughs follow those to about 130 Norfolk Southern employees in Roanoke in September, and to about 45 just months before that.

