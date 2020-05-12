New staff, teacher pay raises cut for Botetourt County schools

Coronavirus is forcing school districts around the country to cut their budgets, and Botetourt County is no exception. Tuesday, the county board of supervisors approved more than $1.8 million in cuts to planned spending.

Dr. Richard Bailey, who represents Fincastle on the Board, says crafting a budget during the coronavirus pandemic hasn't been easy.

"We had to go back to the drawing board," he said.

Cuts included new staff, new laptops, new buses, and a planned raise for teachers.

"You can rest assured that we'll do our best down the road to come back with remuneration when we can," said Dr. Larry Massie, the Interim Superintendent for Botetourt County Schools.

He says parents and students will likely feel the effects of the cuts.

"I don't think we can minimize that effect, but we'll just have to do the best we can," he said.

However, it's not all bad news. Despite the cuts, the district is getting nearly three quarters of a million dollars more next year than this year.

"Those amounts were mandated," said Richard Bailey. The money will be go towards finish the new Colonial elementary school, and funding new positions required by the state.

Despite the board of supervisors giving its OK Tuesday, a great deal of uncertainty still hangs over the budget. School officials say they still don't know how much money Botetourt County will receive from the state. As a result, the board took the unprecedented step of saying they plan to revisit the budget every three months.

