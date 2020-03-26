New survey launched to track COVID-19 impacts on tourism industry

Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge is working to learn more about how COVID-19 is impacting businesses in the region.

The organization launched a new Tourism Impact Survey this week.

There are more than 8,000 people employed in the tourism industry throughout the region and nearly a billion dollars in spending, so the health of the industry is very important to track, VBR President Landon Howard said.

Already more than 60 businesses have responded, and 91 percent of those said the impacts of the virus are hurting them.

“We are going to use the information in the survey to communicate to our local state and national leaders as to how we’ve been impacted in hopes of getting some financial relief down the road,” VBR President Landon Howard said.

VBR has also created a landing page so people can stay connected to Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

The page allows you to color in local landmarks like the Texas Tavern, listen to music by local musicians and find out how to support local businesses and restaurants.

