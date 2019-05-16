Man sentenced for involvement in 2019 shooting in Roanoke

2/26/21 UPDATE: Javoun Jordan, who had been charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and discharging a firearm in public for a May 2019 incident has been sentenced.

The aggravated malicious wounding charge was amended to a misdemeanor assault and battery. Jordan pleaded guilty to the assault and battery charge, and the other two were dropped.

Jordan was sentenced on January 29, 2021 to 12 months, with 11 months and 27 days suspended.

EARLIER: Roanoke Police said Thursday that further investigation into a May 12 shooting has revealed that a person of interest that was charged in the attack was not involved, and they are seeking the public’s help identifying a second suspect.

Roanoke Police had filed a charge of malicious wounding against Javoun Jordan, 29, of Roanoke in relation to an early Sunday morning shooting in downtown Roanoke.

According to a statement from Roanoke City Police, Javoun Jordan turned himself in to police on May 14 and is currently in the custody of the Roanoke Sheriff's Office.

Roanoke Police are asking for the community's assistance in locating a new suspect.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call (540) 344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text 274637; please begin the text with "RoanokePD" to ensure it's properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

ORIGINAL STORY: Roanoke police have charged a 29-year-old man in relation to an early Sunday morning shooting in downtown Roanoke.

Javoun Shamire Jordan, 29, of Roanoke, was charged with malicious wounding, according to jail records.

Police say the man who was wounded is in stable condition after being shot in the hip.

According to police, the fight started when two women were arguing with each other in front of a restaurant. When asked to leave, they began to fight.

In a news conference Monday night, Roanoke City Police Chief Tim Jones made strong remarks about Jordan's actions, saying he had a "total disregard for the law, and the life and the well-being of other people."

Jones said he was fed up with people intent on making trouble downtown, and others who “come for the show.” And he referred to videos of Sunday’s incident making the rounds on social media.