New tip leads crews to search Panther Falls area for Chad Austin

Multiple agencies searched near Panther Falls in Amherst County Wednesday following a tip about a man who has been missing for months.

The tip was about Chad Austin, Buena Vista Police said.

Austin was last seen in the Panther Falls May 27.

Buena Vista Police would not give any details about the latest tip in the investigation.

Search crews with Buena Vista Police, Virginia State Police, Amherst County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia Department of Emergency Management all helped with the effort.

