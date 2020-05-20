New traffic pattern in place at busy Lynchburg interchange

Drivers in Lynchburg can expect changes at one spot to merge onto the expressway.

Drivers will now have to stop at the white bar before merging. WDBJ7 photo.

There are now stop signs at the Candlers Mountain Road and 501 North interchange.

Those getting onto the expressway will now have to stop before they merge.

City officials say the ramp is one of the highest crash locations in the city.

They hope the new pattern will reduce the number of crashes.

"Actually, with the stop signs, you have them stop further back, and then they can see over or see who's coming, or if somebody is coming, and then proceed from there," said Lee Newland, Lynchburg City engineer.

Lynchburg Police say there have been 383 crashes at that spot since January 2016.

