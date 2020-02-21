New upscale restaurant opening in downtown Roanoke

A new, upscale restaurant is opening Saturday at 6 p.m. in downtown Roanoke!

The owner of Martin's, Jason Martin, held a soft opening last night for his new restaurant SideCar, a restaurant with a menu that features European-style food. The restaurant is located next to Martin's on 1st Street Southwest, offering a fun atmosphere with fine dining.

"I'm really proud of it, we've had such great, warm reception so far, but I think people are going to be refreshed by the concept, I've had a few people comment and say it doesn't feel like anything in Roanoke," Martin, Owner of SideCar, said.

He says he's wanted to open up a restaurant like this for years, so he's excited for the public to try it out.

