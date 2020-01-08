Newly empowered Virginia Democrats promise action

An increasingly diverse Virginia General Assembly convened Wednesday, led for the first time in more than two decades by Democrats who are promising to enact a litany of changes.

The House quickly elected Eileen Filler-Corn at the new speaker, the first woman to serve in that role. She is also the first Jewish speaker.

African American lawmakers are set to have most power at the legislature in Virginia's 400 year history.

In the weeks since Democrats retook control of the state House and Senate, they have laid out an ambitious agenda. It includes high-profile issues Republicans thwarted for years, including gun control measures and criminal justice reforms.

Governor Northam delivers his State of the Commonwealth Address Wednesday night at 7:00. It will be streamed live on our website and on our Facebook page