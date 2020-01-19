Newly engaged couples planned their weddings at the Greater Virginia Bridal Show

Soon-to-be newlyweds came to the Berglund Center Sunday to plan their weddings. Virginia Bride Magazine hosted a Virginia Bridal Show with over 70 wedding vendors--all of them from the Southwest Virginia region. There was also a designer fashion show and door prizes given out--including an 8-day, 7-night grand prize honeymoon.

Attendees enjoyed getting their hair done, tasting wedding cakes, and browsing through dresses ahead of their big day.

"Just a fun day out with their family and friends to find all of their services. Plus, they have the chance to win thousands of dollars worth of prizes and giveaways today by the vendors, so not only are you saving time by coming to the bridal show, you're saving a lot of money," Angeline Frame, Owner and Publisher of Virginia Bride Magazine, said.

If you missed this show, no fret, Virginia Bride Magazine is holding another one this year on September 20th at the Berglund Center.