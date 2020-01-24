Newport News Police officer dragged by driver dies from injuries

Police in Virginia say a man has been charged in Newport News with felony homicide after a 24-year-old police officer was fatally dragged by a vehicle during a traffic stop.

Officer Katie Thyne photos courtesy Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police & Foundation

Police Chief Steve Drew said Friday during an emotional news conference that Katie Thyne was one of two officers standing by the vehicle. It drove a block before slamming into a tree Thursday evening.

Drew said the driver was Vernon Green II. He said Green's vehicle was pulled over because of a drug complaint.

Drew said Thyne was a hero and a U.S. Navy veteran who left behind a 2-year-old daughter and a loving partner.