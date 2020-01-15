Newport Volunteer Fire Department receives gift from neighboring fire department

David Maxey is no stranger to hot days. He's worked 37 years in the Newport Volunteer Fire Department, which serves the Giles County community.

That means, of course, he's big on fire safety.

"We're just hoping we can teach fire safety to the whole county," said Maxey.

And with the donation of a fire safety trailer from the Christiansburg Fire Department, their chief, Billy Hanks, thinks they'll be able to do just that.

"The trailer has been sitting for about four or five years, and the Newport Fire Department had a need for it," said Hanks.

The trailer has several functions that teach people what to do in fire-related situations.

Folks can learn how to escape a smoke-filled room, how to check a door handle when there's a fire nearby, and even how to handle their kitchen pots.

"Most children don't know what a smoke detector is or what it sounds like when it goes off, so we can teach them what to listen for and if the smoke detector goes off, they know they need to get out of the house," Hanks said.

But for Maxey, this goes beyond a simple donation. It speaks to how the community helps each other.

"We've been very blessed to be helped from Montgomery County and Christiansburg together. We're just very lucky they work good with us and we couldn't have a better partner to work with," said Maxey.

And now, the smoke is clearing as he looks ahead.

"It can take years of trying to get something like this. This'll put us years ahead, I think," said Maxey.