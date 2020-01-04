Next Level VR opens with opportunities for seniors and kids

A new business in downtown Pulaski wants to help people experience the world in a different way.

Next Level VR is set to host a soft opening January 4. It’s located in one of the newly renovated buildings along West Main Street as part of the Pulaski on Main projects.

“Every person that comes into this store will be experiencing this brand new technology with us. It’s not that it’s new, but it’s always advancing,” said Luke Allison, a member of the advisory board.

At this virtual reality destination, you can reserve one of three stations to step into a different world.

“There’s a lot of ways that virtual reality is now moving to try to explore how your other senses will fully immerse you and we are fully planning on having all of those experiences here at Next Level,” Allison said.

The team worked with the Virginia Tech Pamplin School of Business to determine what could help drive people to Pulaski’s downtown area.

“We came up with VR,” said chief marketing officer David Prine. “It’s a cutting-edge technology and there really wasn’t much in terms of entertainment here.”

“It provides another asset to our downtown to make it an opportunity to have a day out or an evening out,” said deputy town manager Nichole Hair. “It’s really tough to find a way to have your downtown open for a family environment because this is really geared toward our young people and we’re hoping our young children and our students will come with their moms and dads.”

What really makes this business unique is the plan to reach out to senior citizens and kids.

“Those are two major demographics here in Pulaski,” Prine said. “We took it out to the Pulaski Health and Rehab Center and the results were amazing. I’ve never felt so good about the work that I’ve done until I saw those people’s responses.”

They eventually plan to work with Pulaski students to use 360-degree vision to learn in a new way. One example is to take a 360-degree video of a manufacturing plant and take it to the schools to use.

“These students would be able to interact with the plant, interact with hardware that they legally wouldn’t be able to do otherwise because of liability issues,” Prine said.

As part of the soft opening, the business will only be open Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., but they would like to be fully operational by the end of February or March including weekday hours in the evenings.

Next Level VR is at 94 West Main St.

