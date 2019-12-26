Nice & quiet weather continues today

THURSDAY (Day after Christmas)

We'll see mostly sunny conditions today with a light breeze and some high thin clouds. Our highs will climb into the low to mid 60s. Clouds move back into the region later tonight.

FRIDAY

We'll end up mostly cloudy for a good portion of the day with highs in the lower 60s.

THIS WEEKEND

A cold front will approach the region, bringing our next chance of scattered showers to the area Sunday into early Monday. The best chance of rain looks to be late Sunday into the night. Cooler air moves in behind the front

MONDAY & TUESDAY

We could still see a few showers early Monday, but the clouds exit the area Monday afternoon. Once the cold front moves east of the area more sunshine builds back into the region. Highs both days will be in the 40s and 50s.

