Musician connects with neighbors through nightly concerts

With the sun setting on another day of self-quarantine, the people in this neighborhood are stepping outside, and Hank Humphreys is sitting down at the piano he's been playing since he was four years old.

For several nights, Humphreys has entertained his neighbors with 8 @ 8, eight minutes of music at eight o'clock.

"The whole idea of it was to try and bring the community together as much as you could," Humphreys told WDBJ7 Friday afternoon.

Humphreys improvises, and he's also taken requests from his neighbors, delivering an eclectic mix of music ranging from Lionel Richie to John Lennon.

He says he would like to see other musicians in other neighborhoods use their gifts to help people who are struggling right now.

"As hard as it is, to try and push yourself away from people at this time, really we just have to be one through this whole thing as much as we can, which is a hard thing to do, and it's hard to find that balance," Humphreys said. "I feel like I've struck a pretty good balance with 8 @ 8."

His neighbors agree.