Nike releases Ben & Jerry’s-themed sneakers

An unusual collaboration is hitting the streets.

Nike and Ben & Jerry’s teamed up to create a new sneaker they’re calling the “Chunky Dunky.”

It's inspired by the design on pints of Ben & Jerry’s Chunky Monkey ice cream.

The suggested retail price is $100.

Pairs went on sale at select Nike stores over the weekend, and on Nike’s app and website Tuesday.

The shoes are already sold out online, and there are reports of people trying to resell them for more than $1,000.

