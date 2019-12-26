Nine traffic deaths reported in five days on Virginia highways

The Virginia State Police Department is encouraging drivers to be more vigilant during their holiday travels. From Saturday, December 21 through midnight Christmas day, nine people died in crashes.

Those nine people died as a result of six crashes on Virginia highways. The crashes took place in Goochland, Loudoun, Richmond and Rockingham counties, along with the cities of Chesapeake and Newport News.

Three people died in the Goochland County crash, two died in the Rockingham County crash, and the Newport News crash resulted in the death of a pedestrian. Half of the crashes took place on Christmas Eve day.

VSP is reminding drivers to be alert and distraction-free. Virginia drivers are required by law to wear seat belts, drive sober, follow posted speed limits and share the road with pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcycles.

Preliminary reports show 800 people have been killed in crashes across the state of Virginia so far this year.

