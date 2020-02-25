No changes to National Historic District homesites after Bedford Supervisors meeting

In front of a packed house Monday night, the Bedford County Board of Supervisors put the brakes on Bellevue Terrace.

The proposed neighborhood is small, just 7 homes in total. But to local residents it’s a big deal.

"Our properties, our values, are our concerns," said one resident, Randy Gantt

"These cheaper non-traditional homes will diminish the value of surrounding homes," said another, Jo Anne Miller.

Bellevue Terrace would be built smack in the middle of the Bellevue Rural Historic District, made up of farms and houses dating back centuries. That includes Trivium Estate, built in 1832.

A number of modern homes already line the road nearby. But residents say *their* size and design is in line with the community.

"We just feel like he’s coming in and trying to change our neighborhood," said one homeowner.

By contrast, they say what developer George Rowe is proposing just doesn’t fit. Rowe wants to build smaller homes like these: less than 3,000 square feet, with vinyl siding.

Currently, that’s prohibited in this area by the county. But Lynchburg realtor Judy Woten says these houses will not only fit in, they’ll appeal to home buyers too.

"I am a new construction specialist, I know what is selling, I know what is not selling in Bedford County," she said.

In order for developers to move forward with the project, the Board of Supervisors would have to lift the restrictions placed on the properties.

Rowe purchased the land about a year ago, and says when he did, he was told the restrictions had been removed. Members of the Board of Supervisors said that was unfortunate, but sided with neighbors, voting down any changes unanimously.

George Rowe says he still hopes to develop this area, and says he’ll be taking another look at his plans in the near future.

