No checkout needed: Amazon opens cashier-less grocery store

Amazon wants to kill the supermarket checkout line. The online retailing giant is opening its first cashier-less supermarket, where shoppers can grab milk or eggs and walk out without waiting in line or ever opening their wallets.

It's the latest sign that Amazon is serious about shaking up the $800 billion grocery industry. At the new store, opened Tuesday in Amazon's Seattle hometown, shoppers scan a smartphone app to enter the store. Cameras and sensors track what's taken off shelves. Items are charged to an Amazon account after leaving.