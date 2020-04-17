No criminal activity found after Virginia Tech hazing investigation

An investigation into possible hazing at Virginia Tech showed the activity didn't rise to the level of criminal activity, according to the Montgomery County Commonwealth's Attorney.

Mary Pettitt made the statement after the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office concluded its investigation into possible hazing by members of the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets. She said to prove criminal hazing in Virginia, the Commonwealth must establish the actions "recklessly or intentionally endangered the health or safety of the participants or inflicted bodily injury on participants. In addition, the purpose of the hazing must be for admission into or continued affiliation with the group."

Pettitt said the investigation found upperclassman in Bravo Company organized an unsanctioned event they called Sophomore Integration in October 2019 at Caldwell Fields. Cadets were told to bring their company pins. Sophomore cadets, as well as upperclass cadets, did pushups, sit-ups, and flutter kicks in the parking lot. Their company pins were collected, sterilized and placed in zip lock bags. Sophomores then

formed a line, covered their eyes and held the shoulders of the people in front of them.

Pettitt said the students then walked to a creek, entered knee-high water and again did calisthenics for about ten minutes. They were told not to put their upper bodies in the water. On the way back to the parking lot they did bear crawls, crab walks and burpees. They then rested, were given water and put on sweatshirts.

After a break, they jogged up a gravel road for about three miles. It was dark, so Upperclassman drove and lit the way with their headlights. There were three stations along the climb where cadets did physical activities, according to the investigation. Gloves were provided to protect their hands from the gravel.

The cadets carried wooden shields representing Bravo Company history. A trailing vehicle followed the column to pick up anyone who was hurt. Pettitt said no one needed to use the trailing vehicle.

At the end of the run, Pettitt said, upperclassmen formed a circle around a bonfire with the sophomores facing them. They were congratulated on their accomplishment. The company pins were returned to the sophomores, who were told they could each choose an upperclassman to "blood pin" them if they wanted. They were told this was optional and several declined to participate.

The company pin is a small lapel-type pin with two small points. If a cadet chose to be "blood pinned", the pin was pushed or punched into the cadet's chest by the upperclassman. Pettitt said no one described the "blood pinning" as particularly painful. Some described it as no different than being punched in the chest. No one sought medical attention.

Pettitt said prior to the event, it was made clear the event was optional but strongly recommended. Most participants were sophomores but several juniors who were unable to attend last year also participated. None of the juniors reported being treated differently because they had not participated as sophomores. Of those who chose not to be "blood pinned", no one reported any repercussions because they declined.

Since the event, several of those who declined to be "blood pinned" were ranked highly on the promotion process list. Several cadets felt the event was similar to other standard training in which they participate, according to Pettitt.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney found under the facts presented in the investigation, the actions did not recklessly or intentionally endanger the health or safety of the participants. Pettitt said, “The only bodily injury was the "blood pinning". That injury does not appear to rise to the level of bodily injury suggested by the use of words such as "recklessly" and "endanger" in other parts of the statute.”

“In addition, there is no evidence that participation was required for continued affiliation with the group. For those reasons, I have declined to prosecute anyone for hazing in connection with the event,” Pettitt said.

From the perspective of a criminal prosecutor, she said the facts were insufficient to prove criminal hazing beyond a reasonable doubt. During a student conduct investigation, Virginia Tech is required to consider the facts in the context of University regulations and not the criminal Code of Virginia. The facts could constitute hazing according to University regulations, according to Pettitt, but do not constitute hazing according to criminal law.

