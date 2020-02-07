Roads reopen following dangerous flooding Thursday in Tazewell County

About 95% of the roads have reopened following the flooding Thursday in Tazewell County.

No deaths or injuries were reported after more than 200 people were rescued from their homes. As of Friday afternoon, some properties still had up to four feet of water on the ground.

As WDBJ7 reported Thursday, shelters opened after a local emergency was declared in Tazewell County due to the flooding.

Crews are done surveying the scene and damage for the day, and plan to return Monday with 8-10 people on the ground.

The Richlands Police Station is available to help residents in search of assistance.

