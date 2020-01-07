No injuries following two minor school bus accidents in Roanoke

Slippery roads caused two minor accidents involving school buses in Roanoke Tuesday.

According to Durham School Services, there were no injuries in either incident.

One crash occurred at Fishburn Park Elementary School with no students on board the bus at the time. No citations were issued.

Another incident occurred at the intersection of Yellow Mountain Road and Welcome Valley Road with no students on board the bus at the time. No citations were issued.

